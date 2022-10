Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway between Napier and Hastings. Photo NZME

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway between Napier and Hastings.

The rush-hour crash was reported in heavy traffic about 4.40pm and involve two cars in the vicinity of the expressway intersection with Links and Pakowhai roads.

Police said there was no indication of serious injuries, but later traffic had backed-up considerably and motorists were advised there were delays through the area.