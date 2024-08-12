Rocket Lab can add yet another successful mission to its list, lighting up the East Coast in fine form with its 52nd Electron rocket launch early on Monday morning.
During the mission, a single satellite was sent to low Earth orbit for Capella Space, an American space company with satellite and declassified SAR data solutions for government and commercial use.
The mission, named “A Sky Full of Sars” in a nod to the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capabilities of Capella’s spacecraft, lifted off at 1.18am from Launch Complex 1, Rocket Lab’s private orbital launch site on the Mahia Peninsula.
People from as far away as Wellington stayed up late to capture the spectacle, with photos on social media showing the rocket stream among the stars.