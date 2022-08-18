A stretch of Marine Parade from Ellison St to Warren St will close from Monday, August 22, to Monday, September 19, due to road works. Photo / Ian Cooper

A stretch of Marine Parade will close for several weeks as road works are completed.

Napier City Council said Marine Parade from Ellison St to Warren St will be closed from Monday, August 22, to Monday, September 19, weather permitting.

In a statement, the council said the work will be completed in two stages, during which the northbound lane of Marine Parade along this stretch will be closed to all traffic during stage one Monday, August 22, to Friday, September 9.

The southbound lane of Marine Parade along this stretch will be closed to all traffic during stage two, Monday, September 12, to Monday, September 19.

The council said the Beach Domain/Freedom Camping area will also be unavailable to vehicle access over this period.

Detours will be in place for traffic and delays are expected along the route.

"Please allow extra time for your journey or avoid this area during this time," the statement said.

The council said signs will be in place advising the public of delays and details for residents and business access will be advised by mail.