Road upgrade project to Route 52 in Tararua will improve access

Working on improving the road on Route 52. Photo / Supplied

Works on Route 52 will make a positive difference in the community, say Tararua District Council staff.

The council has received an investment from the Government of $14.6 million which has allowed the roading programme on the 26km section of road on Route 52 to be "significantly expanded".

The funding, administered by Kanoa - Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit allows for comprehensive road maintenance and renewal works to be undertaken, as well as improving the safety and resilience of the road, project manager Andrew Desmond says.

Assistant project manager Trudy Riddell says the project is a win-win situation.

"This upgrade will enable people to travel safer, with less wear and tear on their vehicles and it will take the worry away for children on the school bus, especially when we have a storm."

The upgrade also means improved access to work and education, and services and amenities within easier reach.

In 2018, a message was painted on the road demanding it be fixed.

The work will include upgrades to the road's bridges, increasing road width, improving alignment and strengthening.

Work is expected to be completed in April 2024.