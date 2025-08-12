The Bill Robertson-coached team have the potential to do the first part of that equation.

Striker Eric Kostandini Ziu (right) celebrates his early goal. Photo / Neil Reid

But the chances of Western Suburbs dropping their last two matches are highly unlikely.

Napier City Rovers were the only non-metropolitan based club who had qualified for the National League in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons.

In 2023 and 2024, the nine other clubs came solely from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. In 2022, Hamilton’s Melville Rovers was also in the league.

Napier City Rovers striker Eric Kostandini Ziu tries to make his way through the opposition defence. Photo / Neil Reid

But this year, it looks like the top tier of New Zealand domestic football will solely feature sides from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

It’s a bitter blow for Napier City Rovers, with qualifying again for the National League being one of the key goals for the side in 2025.

The pain of what not making the nation’s top league means was evident on Napier City Rovers players’ faces as they returned to their changing room at David Farrington Park after Saturday’s 3-2 loss.

Robertson’s team went into the match upbeat, coming off the back of three very impressive league wins over Upper Hutt, Island Bay and Waterside Karori.

Mason Johnson – used off the bench by Napier City Rovers on Saturday – tries to slide a shot home. Photo / Neil Reid

They had also downed Miramar twice previously in 2025; dual 3-0 wins recorded in an earlier Central League clash at Bluewater Stadium, then a round-three Chatham Cup victory over Miramar in Wellington.

And they made a strong start on Saturday, with striker Eric Kostandini Ziu scoring in the opening minutes of the crucial clash from a Sam Lack corner.

Another very promising attack just minutes later saw Cameron Emerson brought down inside the penalty box.

Cameron Emerson slams to the turf after being fouled inside the penalty area. Photo / Neil Reid

But instead of Napier City Rovers being awarded a penalty – with replays later confirming the foul occurred inside the penalty box – they were given a free kick just outside the area that they couldn’t convert into a goal.

It was the start of an abbreviated and frustrating afternoon for the hard-working Emerson.

Sam Lack (second from right) tries to win possession for Napier City Rovers in their 3-2 Central League loss to Miramar Rangers. Photo / Neil Reid

He had returned to the sheds at halftime with his team trailing 2-1 and having received a yellow card shortly before the break.

Referee James Berry then handed out a second yellow card to Emerson shortly after the break after the midfielder had slid in to try and tackle an attacker. Emerson was adamant he made no contact with the opponent.

The red card to Emerson – who has been one of his side’s best players all season – came as the side were trying to get level on the scorecard, having gone into the break after a deflection beat goalkeeper Harry Townsend to give Miramar the lead.

Teenaged Napier City Rovers reserve Kees Mackirdy (centre) rises high during a battle for possession. Photo / Neil Reid

It was a cruel blow for Townsend, who had been strong in goal in the first half, including a miracle left-handed save from a close-range, goal-bound effort from Miramar.

He had then come close to saving the Miramar penalty which levelled the scores.

The scoreline in Napier City Rovers' 3-2 Central League loss to Miramar Rangers did not reflect just how well goalkeeper Harry Townsend performed. Photo / Neil Reid

Miramar went on to score a third goal in the 65th minute to give them a 3-1 lead, although match footage later showed goalscorer Owen Smith appeared to be offside when the ball was played through to him.

Napier City Rovers struck back in the 87th minute – during a period when they showed domination despite being down to 10-men – via Benjamin Stanley.

On a day where the ramifications of the final result hugely counted against Napier City Rovers’ National League hopes, the continued return of Stanley from a groin injury that sidelined him for the majority of the Central League was a positive.

Frustrated looks on the Napier City Rovers bench in the latter stages of their loss to Miramar Rangers. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers now have this week off as the Chatham Cup semifinals are being played.

Their final two Central League see them face Petone FC at Bluewater Stadium on August 24, then Wellington Olympic in the capital on August 30.

Inside the Rovers video series:

Episode 1: Match Fit

Episode 2: Teen’s Dream

Episode 3: New Beginnings

Episode 4: For Keeps

Episode 5: Kiwi Steve

Episode 6: Capital Punishment

Episode 7: Bouncing Back

Episode 8: The Centurion

Episode 9: The Running Man

Episode 10: Family Pride

Episode 11: On Target

Episode 12: Road Trip Blues

Episode 13: A-League Bound