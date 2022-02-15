This is what it is all about; the two families meeting for dinner. Photo / Dave Murdoch

This is what it is all about; the two families meeting for dinner. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Review

The Addams Family

Dannevirke Town Hall

February 17 to 26 and March 4 to 6.

Reviewed by Leanne Warr

For those of us who remember the TV show, we can be forgiven for feeling a little nostalgic right from the opening bars of the Addams Family theme.

And yes, some of us were snapping our fingers.

This is The Addams Family, but with a difference.

The creepy and kooky show has been adapted into a musical comedy, performed by the Dannevirke Theatre Company at the Town Hall.

There were jokes aplenty, with some of them providing sly references to current events - like the call to your seats with a reminder from Uncle Fester to "wear your face coverings" because we wouldn't want to catch a disease.

The story, in essence, is a universal one about three couples who risk it all when truths are revealed and come together when they learn to embrace each other's dark sides.

Firstly, the sets were amazing. A lot of hard work went into designing and making the sets and it shows.

The fog machine provided just enough of that creepy atmosphere, which helped add to the tone and feel of some of the scenes.

The acting and singing was brilliant. Lissy Loushay as Morticia was an absolute standout as she recreated many of the TV show actress Carolyn Jones' characterisations perfectly, especially with her hands.

Shaun Newell as Gomez was fantastic and his singing was wonderful. He is certainly a talent to watch.

As for the tango between the pair, it certainly attracted a few shout-outs from the audience.

There were also a few moments copied from the TV show, which provides a nice reminder for those who still remember it, or saw it in reruns.

I'd like to mention all the cast one by one, but I'd run out of space. Let's just say that they were all amazing and we couldn't have wished for better actors and singers.

This show was 18 months in the making, with some delays caused by Covid, but it has been 18 months of hard work both by the performers and those behind the scenes and it shows.

Lighting, sets and even the costumes, especially those of the ancestors was all in perfect keeping with the theme.

All in all, the show was entertaining and incredibly well put together by all concerned.

• Tickets available at https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2022/feb/addams-family