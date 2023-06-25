Villages are built around quality, shared spaces with amenities like bowling greens.





Days when I am cleaning out my guttering, I think living in a retirement complex could be quite appealing. There has to be more to life than home maintenance and day-to-day chores.

Living in a retirement village means you can do as much or as little as you want. It does not mean you have to give up your vege garden but may have to scale it down. You can have your flower garden attended to or you can be in charge of your own patch!

Dine in ... or dine in the cafe if you do not feel like cooking. You can have all the social interaction that you want.

Most complexes have parking for your motorhome if you are lucky enough to own one, so trips away to visit family can still happen. You can holiday for as long as you like knowing that your home is in safe hands.

If you are a keen biker, you are sure to find others who are just as keen for an afternoon jaunt, and so much nicer in a group than on your own.

Break free from loneliness

Being social can have a significant impact on your physical health and your overall mental health and wellbeing, so it is important to set yourself up somewhere that will help reduce social isolation. In a village, you live alongside people at a similar life stage, and the feeling of community is one of the best parts.

As you make new friends, living close and attending similar activities makes it easier to maintain those friendships. You can have time out when you need it but know you have friends just a few doors down.

It’s all at your doorstep

Villages are built around quality, shared spaces with amenities like bowling greens, swimming pools, on-site cafés, gardens, hairdressers, and even movie theatres and libraries.

Some have croquet lawns, tennis courts and even spa pools!

On-site events and off-site excursions are always popular, including Christmas and New Year celebrations, musical guests and speakers, and trips to local tourist attractions.

These events and excursions aren’t just about keeping you fit, beautiful, well-read, and entertained — they help you meet other people in the community and make those essential social connections.

How to choose

The best advice you could be given when trying to choose a retirement village is ... take your time and shop around. Go to open days, tours, and talk to friends who are in retirement villages, but remember what will suit one person will not necessarily suit another.

You want to enjoy a retirement community that suits your lifestyle for years to come.







