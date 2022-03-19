Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Record egg haul for Hawke's Bay kiwi project

3 minutes to read
Tasti owner Simon Hall with one of the kiwi hatched and released by his Forest Lifeforce Restoration Trust. Photo / Supplied

By James Pocock

A Hawke's Bay conservation project has had a record-breaking season's haul of kiwi eggs.

The Forest Lifeforce Restoration Trust has delivered 94 viable kiwi eggs from the 2021/2022 egg-lifting season to the National Kiwi Hatchery

