'Really disappointing': Pressure to set date for return of cruise ships to Napier

A cruise ship docked at Napier Port in 2019. Photo / Warren Buckland

The boss of Napier Port has called for a date to be set down for the reopening of the marine border so that the region does not miss out on another cruise ship season.

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that fully-vaccinated Australians could enter New Zealand without self-isolation or MIQ from April 13, and a long list of other countries could follow close behind with the same conditions from May 2, including travellers from the US and UK.

However, the marine border remains shut into New Zealand, with the exception of fishing and cargo ships.

During a press conference last Wednesday, Ardern said she expected a date to be brought forward for cruise ships but did not clarify when that would be.

"We will see the return of cruise ships," she said.

"There is extra work we need to go through but we are expecting to bring forward the reopening for those [marine] borders."

Napier Port CEO Todd Dawson said it was important that a date was confirmed soon.

"It was really disappointing that the border announcement this week didn't include a pathway for the reopening of the marine border for cruise tourism to New Zealand," Dawson said.

"There is no longer a logical basis from a health perspective to exclude the cruise industry from entering NZ waters and ports.

"We are hopeful that the Ministry of Health will provide advice to Cabinet ministers making these decisions that supports this view, and that the Government will move quickly as they have done recently with bringing forward the opening of the aviation borders and removal of MIQ and isolation requirements."

He said if a date and decision was not made soon it could affect the upcoming cruise season.

Cruise ships bring millions of dollars worth of tourism into Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

"If we leave it much later to have a confirmed reopening we will lose a third cruise tourism season, which typically runs from October to March in Hawke's Bay," he said.

"Cruises require months of lead-in time for logistics and planning."

He said in Hawke's Bay in 2018/19, 100,000 cruise passengers visited Napier and spent about $23 million.

What the return of overseas travellers means for Hawke's Bay

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton welcomed last week's announcement of the return of international travellers.

"Many have been holding on, tooth and nail, to reach this moment," he said.

"Others have been hibernating until the return of international visitors was guaranteed.

"A small number didn't make it to see this day."

He said during 2019, prior to Covid hitting Hawke's Bay, international tourism was worth $166.4 million to the region's economy, with roughly a third of that coming from Australia.

"While many accept that a full return to pre-Covid tourism levels is still years away, the opening of multiple visitor markets is exciting.

"International tourism has real value to Hawke's Bay and the many businesses operating within the visitor economy.

"The rebuild ahead is undeniably a big one, with national forecasters saying the return of international manuhiri [visitors] is likely to be a trickle rather than a flood.

"The best-case scenario is a steady increase in international visitors throughout 2022 and a busy and vibrant summer.

"This is the goal that the team at Hawke's Bay Tourism will be working towards."