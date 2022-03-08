Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Rates rise of near 10 per cent forecast for Napier

3 minutes to read
Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said it was time for the public to have their say on rates rises. Photo / Getty Images

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said it was time for the public to have their say on rates rises. Photo / Getty Images

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

Napier ratepayers could be facing a possible percentage record rates increase averaging 9.8 per cent for the 2022-2023 year.

But it could have been more, with mayor Kirsten Wise and the council facing a major

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.