Rates review strikes a balance in Wairoa

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little. Photo / File

The biggest change to its rates structure in 30 decades is expected to find widespread acceptance among Wairoa ratepayers.

The Wairoa District Council accepted the new structure at its meeting yesterday, after a review of its old system, which was seen as outdated and over-complicated.

The new structure replaces 30 rates differentials with five. Forestry will pay the largest differential of 4, compared with 1.6 for commercial ratepayers, 1 for residential ratepayers and .8 for those whose property has a capital value of more than $399,999 and .7 for rural.

The general rate is based on capital value and 10 per cent of the water, wastewater, stormwater and waste management rates moves to the general rate.

Half the Uniform Annual General Charge also moves to the general rate.

A total of 263 submissions were received and a hearing took two days. Last month councillors asked for more modelling, including looking at differentials for forestry and high-value homes.

Mayor Craig Little said the review was a "massive task".

"If we had not taken the review as far as we did, we would not have collected such a vast amount of feedback.

"We have struck a balance where we have listened to the community while achieving a future rating system that is simple, affordable and appropriate," he said.

The forestry differential reflected community feedback that the sector contributes less towards the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of the district, he said.