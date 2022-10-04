Rare October snow warning for Napier-Taupō Rd as freeze descends

The Napier-Taupō road, State Highway 5, is expected to see snow showers overnight Wednesday and into Thursday according to MetService. Photo / NZME

The Napier-Taupō road, State Highway 5, is expected to see snow showers overnight Wednesday and into Thursday according to MetService. Photo / NZME

Keep an eye out for a rare dusting of October snow on the Napier-Taupō Rd early on Thursday morning.

MetService released a road snowfall warning on Wednesday morning forecasting snow showers will affect State Highway 5, Napier-Taupō Rd, overnight Wednesday and early Thursday.

The warning said one to two centimetres of snow may accumulate about 300 metres.

Waka Kotahi have also warned travellers of a drop out on State Highway 2, north of Raupunga, due to severe weather damage on Wednesday morning.

An update on Waka Kotahi's website about 6.45am on Wednesday said the highway was under temporary traffic lights with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place about 5.5km north of Raupunga.

Waka Kotahi said road users are advised to take extra care and expect delays when travelling through the area.