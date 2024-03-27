Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst speaks about the cancellation of Rainbow Storytime event at city's library. Video / Hastings District Council

A Hastings District Council candidate and Destiny Church pastor emailed his potential future colleagues vowing he would “name and shame” them for being “pro-perversion” if they did not respond to him.

Tākitimu Māori ward hopeful Michael Ngahuka wrote to the councillors ahead of a now-cancelled Drag Storytime event at the Hastings Library asking them to take a definitive moral stance on drag-queens reading picture books to kids.

Ngahuka wrote that there was “no neutral stance on this matter” and that those who chose not to comment by 5pm on Tuesday, March 22, would be publicly outed.

“Due to public request, I will be naming and shaming those councillors who are pro-perversion, for the public to see! Please inform me if you are for or against?” the email read.

The email was leaked to Hawke’s Bay Today on Tuesday as hundreds in the rainbow community attended an event of solidarity outside the library where the readings would have taken place on Wednesday.

It celebrated diversity and inclusion and ended with minimal disruption.

But a person who had seen the email said it was far from the peaceful public attitude of Destiny Church on Wednesday, describing it as “threatening” in nature and “bordering on blackmail”.

A council spokesperson confirmed the email was sent to police. A police spokesperson said they were unable to comment, citing privacy.

Hastings Council said on Tuesday the Drag Storytime with Erika and CoCo Flash event had to be cancelled due to the potential for safety issues and the “spread of misinformation.”

The two drag performers were scheduled to read stories about inclusivity and acceptance to children.

Michael Ngahuka said the emails he sent to councillors weren't threatening. Photo / Li Linghao

Ngahuka told Hawke’s Bay Today he had nothing against the rainbow community and what they chose to do but he stood by the email and called for more open discussions of moral issues regarding the spending of taxpayer money.

“At the end of the day, all I wanted to know was who was for it and who was against it.”

He said he had received no engagement from the council after sending a series of emails and believed it was pushing a “narrative” that Destiny Church was spreading disinformation, which he said was not the case.

“[Council] weren’t open to any democratic discussion or debate.”

He said he didn’t believe the emails were threatening and had “no concerns”.

“It’s really just about asking why this is happening, who pays for this, and the process so they can help us understand why this decision was made.

“It’s a question now of who is honest in the council,” he said.

“We need to look at the people we elect to lead us, so I’m very happy to stand for council.”

He said that if elected, he would have no issues working around the council table with Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst or any other councillors.

Unlike scenes of protest in Gisborne on Tuesday, a small cohort of less than 10 people from Brian Tamaki’s Man Up programme shared sausages with the nearly 100 rainbow community members and supporters at Wednesday’s event.

Organiser and Nevertheless founder Shaqaila Uelese said in the morning that the event had proceeded without any issues, and she was happy that Hawke’s Bay’s rainbow community had a chance to express themselves.

“It’s amazing to be here with our rainbow community, to have a peaceful presence, and to see our wonderful allies and whānau.

“There was initial disappointment for sure that the library event was cancelled, but nevertheless we are filled with hope and love today.”

Destiny Church pastor and council hopeful Michael Ngahuka (inset), said he had nothing against the rainbow community, who protested in solidarity outside the Hastings Library on Wednesday, but questioned its stance on the Rainbow Storytime events. Photos / Paul Taylor

There were about five police officers at the event, where people performed waiata and spoke about the importance of self-expression and inclusion.

“There are a couple here from Man Up and Destiny Church, and we’ve just told them to take part in the sausage sizzle, and we’re sending love to them,” Uelese said.

Man Up member David Ward said the group was there to listen, peacefully share ideas, and express opinions without violence.

“I know [the Rainbow Storytime event has] all been shut down now; that’s awesome, and praise god for that, but we are here to mix and mingle and hear their side of things as well,” he said.

“We’re not against what they do. We are against the spirit being pushed among our children in a public forum for all kids to come and feel safe.”

David Ward (centre) of the Destiny Church Man Up programme said he attended the protest to listen and promote open discussion. Photo / Paul Taylor

Rangatahi of the rainbow community also attended.

“I was absolutely outraged and heavily upset when the event was cancelled, but it’s been bittersweet because we have seen so many people come together and really show our love is important,” Karamu High School student Milly Petrie said.

Flaxmere College student Eru Heke, who often performs in drag as Miss Coulee, said it was “amazing” seeing Hawke’s Bay’s support for the rainbow community.