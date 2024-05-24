Saturday sport supporters will need a few extra layers to keep warm as cooler temperatures are expected in Hawke’s Bay at the weekend.

MetService meteorologist John Law said southwesterly winds would keep the region dry and fine but colder conditions were on the way.

Cornwall Park Hastings in full autumn mode. Photo / Paul Taylor

“We had some really mild air wrapped up with all that wet and windy weather, but as we head towards the weekend we are going to find our night temperatures down.”

Overnight temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will drop to 7C to 8C, while daytime highs will sit around 16C or 17C throughout Hawke’s Bay.

This comes after a week of wet weather that saw the region under an orange weather warning, which was later downgraded to a heavy rain watch.

Law said it was important people listened to rain warnings and said they were “always issued for a reason”.

Northern parts of Hawke’s Bay near Wairoa saw the rain watch lifted on Thursday, with the heaviest rain being south of SH5.

“For places like the Wairoa District, it would have been a combination of Tuesday, Wednesday and even through towards Thursday.”

Gerhard Boumann from Nuffield Ave Napier clearing leaves from drains. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier’s wettest day of the week was on Tuesday with 57mm of rainfall recorded, while Pukeorapa near Nūhaka had 240mm.





