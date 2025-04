Recreate NZ helps young people with intellectual disabilities to gain independence and confidence to thrive. Video / Ayla Yeoman

Bike racks are returning to the fronts of public buses in Hawke’s Bay following five months in exile since the sudden removal last November.

Getting the country back on rack - front-loading bike racks are back on Hawke's Bay buses from Monday. Photo / HBRC.

The racks, enabling cyclists to hook-up their bikes while they take the more comfortable and leisurely way, will be reinstated today, said Hawke’s Bay Regional Transport Committee chair Martin Williams.

They were removed on November 9 last year after operators throughout the country received a technical notice from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, prompting a review of the use of the front-loaded bike racks because of possible obstruction with headlights threatening compliance.

As a precaution, bus operators implemented a complete ban on the use of bike racks across all bus types while potential safety concerns were investigated.