Bike racks are returning to the fronts of public buses in Hawke’s Bay following five months in exile since the sudden removal last November.

Getting the country back on rack - front-loading bike racks are back on Hawke's Bay buses from Monday. Photo / HBRC.

The racks, enabling cyclists to hook-up their bikes while they take the more comfortable and leisurely way, will be reinstated today, said Hawke’s Bay Regional Transport Committee chair Martin Williams.

They were removed on November 9 last year after operators throughout the country received a technical notice from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, prompting a review of the use of the front-loaded bike racks because of possible obstruction with headlights threatening compliance.

As a precaution, bus operators implemented a complete ban on the use of bike racks across all bus types while potential safety concerns were investigated.