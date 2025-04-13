Bike racks are returning to the fronts of public buses in Hawke’s Bay following five months in exile since the sudden removal last November.
The racks, enabling cyclists to hook-up their bikes while they take the more comfortable and leisurely way, will be reinstated today, said Hawke’s Bay Regional Transport Committee chair Martin Williams.
They were removed on November 9 last year after operators throughout the country received a technical notice from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, prompting a review of the use of the front-loaded bike racks because of possible obstruction with headlights threatening compliance.
As a precaution, bus operators implemented a complete ban on the use of bike racks across all bus types while potential safety concerns were investigated.