Q&A with Ali Harper

Ali Harper will be performing The Look of Love - The music of Burt Bacharach in Hastings on Friday, July 31. Photo / Supplied

After last performing in Hawke's Bay in the tour of Yesterday and a few years ago in Songs For Nobodies at the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival, musician Ali Harper is soon to be back in the Bay. Ahead of her show The Look of Love – The music of Burt Bacharach on Friday, July 31 at Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre in Hastings she answered a few questions about her work.

Tell us a bit about your music?

I have particular love for music that is nostalgic and ranges from the big band era, musical theatre, and the actor in me really enjoys any music that tells a great story.

My wide range of music has meant that I have written and performed shows celebrating the life of Doris Day in A Doris Day Special along with my show Legendary Divas honouring singers such as Shirley Bassey, Barbra Streisand, right through to Ethel Merman and Carole King.

How did you get started as an artist?

Well, it really came down to determination and sheer grit. It's not the easiest path for anyone to take but it really felt unavoidable. So, I started out being involved in local theatre and then went on to breaking into professional theatre. I went to Toi Whakaari: The New Zealand Drama School early on so that was a great training ground for me.

What can audiences expect from your upcoming show?

The Look of Love is a wonderful tribute to the music of Burt Bacharach who really is one of the world's most prolific song writers. So many hit songs made famous by the likes of Dionne Warwick, Dusty Springfield, Cilla Black, Aretha Franklin and Tom Jones.

It's a perfectly timed show as I wrote it with my musical arranger Tom Rainey early last year and who would have thought we would need such an uplifting, heart-warming show in these strange old times. Our audiences in Christchurch, Nelson and Wellington have loved it so we feel it's important we continue touring and sharing the love!

What do you enjoy about what you do?

It's a huge honour being able to share my passion with people. What resonates for me after 30 or so years working as a singer and actor here in New Zealand and overseas is the way that I can connect with people and invoke feelings both joyous, heartfelt and at some times healing. Music has a very special place in so many of our lives.