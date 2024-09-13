Puketapu School children quiz contractors about new bridge

Contractors building the new Puketapu Bridge fielded a volley of questions from Puketapu School children who gathered near the site on a visit to find out more about the project.
About 40 students this week met with Fulton Hogan and WSP (project designer) representatives, eager to find out more about the construction activity on the river, the booming noises being emitted over the past few weeks, and the two large cranes poking up into the skyline.
One of these cranes was one of the biggest in the country with a lifting capacity of 250 tonnes, Fulton Hogan contracts manager Joel Hodgson told the audience.
Looking down from a viewing area created for curious residents, large 1.8m diameter steel tubes/casings can be seen on the causeway, within which deep holes are being dug out and concrete poured in to form the bridge pier pile foundation to support the bridge.
To achieve the stability and strength needed, the piles will descend 40m down through the riverbed, secured in the hard rock below, Hodgson said.