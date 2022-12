Pukehou School has gone into lockdown. Photo / Warren Buckland

Pukehou School has gone into lockdown. Photo / Warren Buckland

Pukehou School in Ōtāne has gone into lockdown after a police incident near the school on Thursday afternoon.

A parent of a student at Pukehou School said the school sent out a message about the school entering lockdown.

The message reassured parents that children at the school were safe.

Police have been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME