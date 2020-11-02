Public get a say on proposed $2.2m Maraenui community centre

An architect's impression of a community centre proposed for Maraenui. Graphic / Supplied

Napier City Council is urging more community input ahead of a proposed $2.2 million community centre in Maraenui.

The council, which wants to see a start made in the 2021-2022 financial year, has extended a feedback deadline before embarking on more formal planning.

It would include the council purchasing the now long-vacant former state housing land on the western side of Bledisloe Rd, on the corners either side of Darwin Cres.

Council manager community strategies Natasha Mackie said the term "community centre" had been around a long time in the community. A concept and a Te Pihinga Community Space Concept Design were unveiled at a community day on the Maraenui shopping centre reserve on October 9.

More than300 people are estimated to have attended, and viewed a proposal for a multi-purpose centre incorporating meeting and recreation space, along with other development across the reserve.

It's since been displayed in concept design form along with a video on council website page Say it Napier, at https://www.sayitnapier.nz/ncc/te-pihinga-community-space-concept-design/.

Bledisloe Rd, Maraenui, where Napier City Council plans to build a community centre at the intersection with Darwin Cres. Photo / Doug Laing

Mackie says work on a splash pad and other enhancement on the shopping centre reserve will be able to take place earlier, with the splash pad in use by next summer but the community feedback is needed before the council gets into more formal planning for the complex, and sourcing more funds.

She says the design responds to the input and feedback the council has received over the years and "more recently from in-depth engagement".

It aims to cater for several needs identified in the community, including supporting employment, training and entrepreneurship with a focus on rangatahi and whānau development.

The concept plan for the Maraenui revitalisation project, including a community centre. Graphic / Supplied

Hi-tech digital technology would be one feature in a space designed to be flexible to meet the changing needs of the community over time.

Mackie said that while the feedback deadline has been extended until this Friday, November 6, more formal consultation is likely to be needed.

Mayor Kirsten Wise reiterates that the council is committed to a revitalisation project in the area.