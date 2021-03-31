Protests planned amid four live export ships' arrival in Napier

The Yangtze Fortune is one of four live export ships expected to dock at Napier Port in the coming two weeks. Photo / File

The Yangtze Fortune is one of four live export ships expected to dock at Napier Port in the coming two weeks. Photo / File

Four ships intending to carry livestock bound for overseas export markets are expected to arrive at Napier Port over the next two weeks, much to the frustration of local animal rights advocates.

It comes just weeks ahead of a much awaited government decision about the future of the industry.

The first of the live export ships, the Dareen which is registered in Panama, is expected to arrive on Saturday evening, April 3, with the Yangtze Harmony arriving one day later.

Both are expected to depart on Tuesday, April 6.

The Yangtze Fortune and Galloway Express will arrive on Saturday, April 10.

The number of animals to be exported is currently unknown.

Napier woman Caz Pettersson said a protest had been organised for Monday, April 5, outside the port from 11am until 1pm.

She said it was "disturbing" that the number of live export ships seemed to be increasing in frequency.

Napier woman Caz Pettersson was among dozens of live exports protesters after increased scrutiny from the Gulf Livestock 1 capsizing last year. Photo / File

"They are definitely creating pretty serious business."

She told Hawke's Bay Today that Debra Ashton, chief executive of animal rights group Safe, would also be in attendance.

Ashton said the number of cattle exported from New Zealand had grown exponentially.

More than 100,000 cows were exported in 2020, compared with 39,269 in 2019 and 14,459 in 2018.

"The conditions, both onboard live export ships and at their destination countries, can be appalling.

"These realities are at odds with New Zealand's desire to be a world leader on animal welfare."

She said it was a high-risk trade that needed to end.

"Cabinet needs to do the right thing and announce a ban on live export."

A review of the live export trade was announced by the Government in June 2019, with a decision expected to be announced within the next month or so.

Four of the options being considered included total or conditional prohibition to regulatory or non-regulatory improvements to the export system.

The practice gained increased scrutiny after 41 people, including two New Zealanders, and close to 6000 cattle died when the Gulf Livestock 1 capsized in a typhoon in the East China Sea last September.