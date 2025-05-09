Harding walked the group of 300 farmers and growers at the Havelock North Function Centre through previously unpublished details about the project, using a set of slides marked “in confidence”.

He showed slides with a photo of the location of the Whanawhana valley that the dam would flood, and also an aerial image.

Based on the two images, Hawke’s Bay Today has concluded the dam – which has had its exact location kept closely under wraps – is likely to be placed downstream on the Otamauri Stream, before it goes underneath the Whanawhana Rd bridge and feeds into the larger Ngāruroro River.

Slides showing the location of a new dam in Whanawhana. Photos / Heretaunga Sustainable Water

Slides showing the location of a new dam in Whanawhana. Photos / Heretaunga Sustainable Water

The council announced in March that it would share the cost of a feasibility study for the 27 million cubic metre project.

The cost of the study will be about $3.2 million and will be shared by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) and central Government, supported by a 2020 loan from the Provincial Growth Fund. The spend is budgeted for in HBRC’s long-term plan.

It is HBRC’s latest attempt to provide water security in the region after it abandoned the failed Ruataniwha Dam project in Central Hawke’s Bay in 2018 after $20m was spent on pre-development.

Harding said the proposed dam would have no impact on a Water Conservation Order on the upper Ngāruroro River because it would be built on a tributary.

The 27 million cubic metres of water annually would be divided up – with 17 million used to fill the catchment and 10 million available to harvest from the Ngāruroro River.

Harding said there had been no “fatal flaws” identified in the dam at present, although he said it may not reliably fill each year.

He said an ideal model for control of the dam would be to place it in the joint hands of the Napier City Council, Hastings District Council, mana whenua and Heretaunga water users, and its viability would depend on who was willing to pay what for the water.

“Regional council wants to get the hell out as soon as possible ... we’ve seen that model not work in the region before and we don’t want it again.”

Chris Hyde is the editor of Hawke’s Bay Today. He has a decade of experience in regional newsrooms.