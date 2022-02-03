Proposal to remove Napier's tsunami sirens

The foreshore along Marine Parade in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier's emergency sirens which alert people to the threat of a tsunami could soon be a thing of the past.

Napier City Council's people and places committee approved the removal of the city's 17 emergency sirens on Thursday.

The public siren network has not been fully operational since late 2019.

If the proposal is agreed to at the next full council meeting on March 10, the sirens will be permanently removed.

They would be replaced by an emergency mobile alert (EMA) system which is essentially a text message sent to mobile phones in a given area.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HBCDEM) and council staff recommended the removal of the sirens following a new report from Massey University, highlighting the limitations of alert sirens.

"Alerting systems should deliver timely information so that at-risk people can make informed decisions with as much time as possible," Ian Macdonald, the HBCDEM group manager, said.

"Alerting should inform people ahead of the threat and provide details of what actions to take.

"While the siren network does provide a heads-up to the public, it cannot provide instructions on what people need to do."

He claimed an EMA system - a text message sent to your phone - was a better way of alerting people and providing information in the event of a tsunami or earthquake.

"The EMA system has become familiar to people since its use to announce national Covid-19 lockdowns and tests," Macdonald said.

"Napier also benefits from this system because there are no gaps in mobile coverage in Napier City Council's boundaries."

Other issues reported with the sirens in Napier were gaps in the network and wind sometimes making the sirens inaudible.

"We know from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan that people who waited for official warnings were more likely to lose their lives and that many sirens were knocked out by the earthquake, or they didn't sound because the people responsible for operating them were unable to do so," Macdonald said.

"It's important that people know the natural warning signs of hazards such as tsunami and take immediate action themselves.

"We will continue to run awareness campaigns, such as 'If it's long or strong, get gone' and work with Napier City Council on improving signage and evacuation routes."

The Massey University report also recommended people use mobile apps such as the Red Cross Hazard app.