Tips for getting Art Deco ready

Napier Family Centre Charity Shop assistant manager Andrea Storry (left) and manager Jen England get the store Art Deco ready for customers.

There's a buzz in the air and everyone is very excited, says Carla Hyland from Napier Family Centre, whose Charity Shop in Taradale has had a flurry of visitors planning outfits for the upcoming Art Deco celebrations.

"We asked Lily Maude Boutique's advice on how to get their customers 'Deco ready' and they've given us easy to follow steps, which we want to share with the public," Carla says.

Six steps for getting Deco ready:

1 Decide what you are going to do each day.

2 Pull out all your Art Deco things and see what will work for this year.

3 Go shopping to fill in the gaps.

4 Try all your outfits on and decide on accessories for each outfit.

5 Think about your hair and makeup and look on Pinterest for advice and ideas.

6 Have a fabulous Art Deco Festival, dress up, and be gorgeous.

Carla says other second-hand stores in Taradale Village have Art Deco items on display.

"So do an 'op-shop-hop' and visit Wild Wings, Fine Feathers, PSEC stores and more."

• Art Deco Festival Napier is Feb 16–20, presented by Hawke's Bay Airport. Buy tickets and browse the programme at https://artdecofestival.co.nz/ or visit Napier Family Centre Charity Shop's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NapierFamilyCentreCharityShop.

Learn more at http://lilymaude.co.nz