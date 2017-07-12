Prime Minister Bill English has announced an investment of $50 million to help young people into employment in regions throughout the country. Photo/Warren Buckland

Prime Minister Bill English has announced an investment package of $50 million to help at-risk young people into employment in several regions throughout the country.

Hawke's Bay has been selected for a Youth Employment Pathways programme as one of four regions in the country with the highest proportion of young people at risk of long-term unemployment.

Mr English said the localised initiative would target 5280 young New Zealanders who had the most challenges with employment in an effort to keep them off benefits and "change the trajectory of their lives".

"We're working with the kids who are most likely to get stuck on welfare and trying to change their lives so that in 20 years time they're not on a benefit."

A total of $42m over four years will be allocated from this year's Budget to fund local projects and a further $8m will be invested in initiatives aimed at giving young Maori the skills they need to find work.