Pools closed after muddy mess left at Napier's Ocean Spa

The contaminated pools will take a few days to empty, clean, decontaminate, refill, heat and chlorinate. Photo / Warren Buckland

From sparkling blue to murky brown, the flood waters have caused significant damage at Ocean Spa Napier, which is now closed.

Five of six of the spa's pools were contaminated with flood water and debris.

The only pool spared was the lap pool located in the northern corner, described as the "one blue shining lig

ht" in a post on the pool's social media page.

Staff have spent the last two days cleaning up the debris and trying to get the facility up and running as normal.

A gradual reopening is planned, with the Bach Café, Ocean Club and Lap pool opening on Wednesday morning.

The remaining pools will take a few days to empty, clean, decontaminate, refill, heat and chlorinate.

Ocean Spa has been approached for further comment.