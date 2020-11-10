More than half of homes evacuated in Napier have 'significant' damage

Power has been restored to most Napier homes impacted by the flooding.

Twelve of 23 homes found to be uninhabitable after Napier's storm are ''significantly damaged".

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Hawke's Bay area manager Ken Cooper said over 135 properties had been assessed as of 10am on Wednesday.

A total of 23 homes were found to be uninhabitable - 12 of those are significantly damaged, Cooper says.

Cooper said multi-agency teams are out in the most severely impacted areas of Napier.

"Today residents' well-being and welfare is at the forefront of our collaborative recovery effort, and our assessment teams are focusing on people's welfare in the most impacted areas of Maraenui, Marewa and Pirimai," he said.

Power has been restored to more than 3200 Unison customers, since Monday night.

Urban Search and Rescue and Napier City Council engineers will continue more in-depth assessments of properties throughout Wednesday, while personnel and volunteers from Red Cross, Civil Defence and Hawke's Bay District Health Board Public Health are also on the ground.

Power has been restored to the majority of Napier homes who were impacted by the flooding.

Unison crews restored power to most properties in the affected areas by 9.30am on Wednesday.

Fault crews are set to return to Napier and are continuing restoration efforts for customers that are still without power.

At 7am today, 64 customers in Pirimai, Onekawa were still without power. By 12pm Unison had that number down to 24.

The areas affected are:

Hunter Dr - 9 customers

Wellesley Rd - 6

Waterworth Ave - 2

Munroe St - 7

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said there may be pockets of customers who still have no power due to faults within the low voltage system that the company are unaware of.

"We urge any customers who are still without power to call our fault team on 0800286476, so we can dispatch our fault crews and get you back up and running," he said.

"We appreciate everyone's ongoing patience and support and would also like to acknowledge the efforts of our crews who have worked tirelessly over the past few days in challenging conditions."

Over 3300 homes and businesses in Napier lost power on Monday night due to the deluge, while over 800 customers were still without power as of 5.30pm on Tuesday.