Eastern District Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of George Haronga, who has a warrant to arrest.

The 30-year-old is known to have connections to both Napier and Hastings.

Any member of the public with information about the whereabouts of Haronga is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 200626/6888.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.