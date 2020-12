Police are searching for a missing man in Hawke's Bay, with concerns for his safety and welfare. Photo / Supplied

Police are searching for a missing man in Hawke's Bay, with concerns for his welfare.

Hamish Napier has not been in contact with his family since Monday, December 14.

The 21-year-old is around 176cm and of slim build.

Police have concerns for his safety and welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him, or who knows where he might be.

Anyone who can help police or has information is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 201217/8598.