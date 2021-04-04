Police issue wind warning to motorists passing through Central Hawke's Bay

Police have issued a strong wind warning to motorists passing through Central Hawke's Bay on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Motorists are urged to take extra car on the roads as strong winds blast parts of Central Hawke's Bay.

Police units patrolling the plains issued a warning for those travelling through the region, having noted strong winds.

A strong wind warning has been in place since Monday morning for areas north of Wairarapa and Tararua District, including around Dannevirke.

Northwest winds approaching severe gales are expected to reach gusts of 120 kilometres per hour in exposed places.

Metservice meteorologist Alwyn Bakker [spelling correct] said the more northern parts of Hawke's Bay wouldn't be as severely impacted.

"While it's not going to be as severe as what's happening a bit further south in Wairarapa, we've got a forecast for brisk northwesterlies."

He expected the region to be hit by winds reaching only 30 to 40 kmh, with winds easing on Monday afternoon.

Strong winds can cause damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

Driving may also be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.