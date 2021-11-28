Police concern for Napier man reported missing, appeal to public for help

Hallam Kupa, also known as Josh, was last seen in Napier early on Sunday morning. Photo / Eastern District Police

Police have concerns for the wellbeing of a 26-year-old man reported missing from Napier on Sunday morning.

Hallam Kupa, also known as Josh, was last seen early on Sunday morning about 1.30am near the corner of Puketitiri Rd and Church Rd in Taradale, Napier.

He is 185cm tall, of slim build, with short black hair and a beard.

Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing and have appealed to the public for help locating him.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 111 quoting job number: P048770052.