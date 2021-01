Red Island south of Waimarama where three boys became stuck due to the rising tide. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services were called to Waimarama after three teenagers became stuck in the surf on Tuesday afternoon.

The three males were near Red Rock, about 2km south of Waimarama, about 4.30pm when they got into difficulty near rocks due to high tide.

One managed to swim back to shore, near the main part of the beach.

Police confirmed the other two teenagers were now also safe after managing to make it to land and scale steep farmland.

More to come.