Poetry competition by Tararua District Library open for entries

Tararua District Library is holding a poetry competition.

If you enjoy poetry and fancy yourself a bit of a poet, Tararua District Library is holding a poetry competition.

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 16 and entries will be accepted from poets nationwide.

Library assistance Alice Leadbetter said the competition opens on July 26 and entries can be sent until August 20.

This gives the judges a week to decide the winner, which will be announced on National Poetry Day on August 27.

Any kind of poetry style will be accepted, even haikus, and there is no word limit.

"It will be interesting to read all the different styles," Leadbetter said.

She said the poetry competition had been run annually for the past five years, although the entries had to be restricted to just the district last year.

Entrants can submit a maximum of two poems and entries will be posted on the library blog.

Anyone with any queries can contact the library by email: library@tararuadc.govt.nz or by phone 06 374 4255.

Competition guidelines are available at https://tararualibrary.wordpress.com.