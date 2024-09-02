The planned site for 39 new one and two-bedroom homes in Flaxmere- the first new senior housing built in Hastings in about 40 years. Photo / Hastings District Council

An upcoming development in Flaxmere will see new senior housing built in Hastings for the first time in about 40 years thanks to affordable housing funding.

A resource consent application was lodged for 39 new, affordable one and two-bedroom senior housing units last week.

The units will be built on Council-owned land in the southwest corner of Flaxmere town centre, bounded by Caernarvon Dr, Swansea Rd, and the newly constructed Pam O’Keefe Ave and Te Ara Huata.

The streets were named after local heroes nominated by the community, including ‘Mother of Flaxmere’ Pam O’Keefe and champion of Māori arts and culture Tama Huata.

The development is a partnership between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (Hud) and Hastings District Council, funded through the contestable Affordable Housing Fund.