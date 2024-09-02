Advertisement
Plan to build 39 new homes for seniors in Hastings

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
The planned site for 39 new one and two-bedroom homes in Flaxmere- the first new senior housing built in Hastings in about 40 years. Photo / Hastings District Council

An upcoming development in Flaxmere will see new senior housing built in Hastings for the first time in about 40 years thanks to affordable housing funding.

A resource consent application was lodged for 39 new, affordable one and two-bedroom senior housing units last week.

The units will be built on Council-owned land in the southwest corner of Flaxmere town centre, bounded by Caernarvon Dr, Swansea Rd, and the newly constructed Pam O’Keefe Ave and Te Ara Huata.

The streets were named after local heroes nominated by the community, including ‘Mother of Flaxmere’ Pam O’Keefe and champion of Māori arts and culture Tama Huata.

The development is a partnership between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (Hud) and Hastings District Council, funded through the contestable Affordable Housing Fund.

A statement from Hastings District Council said the development aligned with the Council’s medium and long-term housing strategy, providing affordable rental homes for seniors struggling in the private rental market.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst described it as a huge milestone for the community.

"Providing affordable, high-quality homes for our seniors is a priority, and this project will make a significant difference in the lives of those who need it most,"

Subject to attaining resource consent, the development will consist of 12 blocks, each containing two to four units with the homes designed to create a modern aesthetic and layout.

The plan also included a shared space.

Rent for the new homes would be set at 80% of median market rent, reflecting that they will be newly built and provisioned, whilst in keeping with guidance from Hud on affordable housing according to a Council spokesperson.

The spokesperson said rents for the current portfolio of homes run by the Council were set at 65% of the market rate following a Council review in 2023, when they were lifted from between 30% and 44% of the market rate.

The new houses will be owned by the Council and the rental income received will be ring-fenced for the upkeep of the senior housing portfolio.

