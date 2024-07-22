Another street opened was Te Ara Huata, named after Tama Huata, a trailblazer for Māori arts and culture both in Heretaunga and beyond.

Huata was behind the formation of the Kahurangi Māori Dance Theatre and led the establishment of Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu and the Taikura Kaumatua programme.

He was instrumental in the development of Ngā Pou o Heretanga in the Hastings Civic Square and led the team that brought Te Matatini to Hastings in 2017. Huata also founded the National Waiata Māori Music Awards.

Last but not the least of the newest streets was Te Ara Moeke, named in recognition of local master carver Haami Moeke.

Moeke’s most notable works locally can be found at Te Aranga Marae, EIT, and at Napier’s Pukimokimoki. He was also a teacher, a role model and a “go-to man” for many marae. He often volunteered his carving skills and knowledge and was renowned for his special ability to weave history with the present.

The new streets are part of one of four council-owned sites being developed for housing in Flaxmere. Together, they are projected to deliver up to 200 new warm, safe, quality homes.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was very special that whānau members came together in Flaxmere on July 21 to celebrate the occasion.

“We are proud that the community recommended that these people be recognised, and it’s wonderful that their contributions will be remembered forever through these new streets,” Hazlehurst said.

“All three of these outstanding individuals made a huge impact on the lives of many,” she said.

The mayor was also excited that the council had reached another milestone on its journey to provide more homes for the community and is the result of the work of committed organisations working in partnership to find solutions to our housing crisis.

“Central government, government agencies, iwi, non-government organisations and private sector representatives have been around the table with the council team, and we look forward to construction starting on the new homes at this site,” Hazlehurst said.

For the first time in 40 years, new affordable senior housing will be delivered, with allocation for 39 warm, safe, quality homes in the Swansea Ave subdivision.

The site has capacity for another 21 homes, which the council hopes will include first-home options delivered by its development partners.

The council is exploring options for how the commercially zoned area on this site will be used. This follows the 17 first homes and 18 social homes already built at Tarbet Street and physical works completed at 244 Flaxmere Ave, with the aim of delivering up to 45 homes – a mix of affordable rentals and home ownership options.

Within the next month, groundwork at 75 Caernarvon Drive will also be complete, earmarked for about 77 new homes.