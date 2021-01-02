Pic Page: Busy first weekend of the New Year in Hawke's Bay

Teams waiting on the water at Deakin Trucks Hawke's Bay Cup rowing regatta on the Clive River. Photo / Paul Taylor

The first weekend of the New Year has been a busy one in Hawke's Bay.

The New Year's Day races at the Hawke's Bay Racecourse in Hastings took place on Friday afternoon.

There was plenty of action on the track and games galore for children between the races - from lolly scrambles to tug-o-war.

Russell Park hosted Waipukurau's first Vintage Fair over the weekend, organised by Chelsea Derrick.

The fair had many collections on show and a variety of vintage wares were for sale, clothing, jewellery, china, collectables and upcycled wares.



Deakin Trucks Hawke's Bay Cup Regatta rowing competition also took place in Clive on Sunday.

New Year's Day races - Roger Russell/Charlie Keenan Memorial race winner Faye Lazet riding Pablo Esk at the Hawke's Bay race course in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tug-O-war at the New Years Day races in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Lydia Derrick, 13, models a 1940s cabaret dress at the Waipukurau Vintage Fair in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

A collection of vintage toy soldiers for sale at the Waipukurau Vintage Fair. Photo / Paul Taylor

