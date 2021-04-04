Photos: An Easter Sunday in Hawke's Bay

For some in Hawke's Bay, Easter Sunday consisted of church services, chocolate and an Easter egg hunt.
But for others it was a busy day out and about looking at motorbikes and maybe even partaking in the Highland Games.
People were up bright and early for the Hawke's Bay Farmers Market Egg Hunt and to buy some of the region's best seasonal and festive produce.
The Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana was also filled with hundreds of vintage motorbikes.
And Lindisfarne College hosted Hawke's Bay Easter Highland Games where contestants were piping, flinging and dancing to a Celtic beat.
Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was on the ground capturing the day's events.