Permanent recycling station to open at Waipātiki Beach

The recycling container at Waipātiki Beach. It is soon to be moved onto a permanent concrete slab where the cones are pictured. Photo / Supplied

The recycling container at Waipātiki Beach. It is soon to be moved onto a permanent concrete slab where the cones are pictured. Photo / Supplied

A permanent recycling station is set to be opened at Waipātiki Beach.

Hastings District Council is in the process of installing a permanent recycling station at the popular beachside destination following a successful trial.

A temporary set-up has operated during the summer months at Waipātiki Beach since 2016, in a large container on the side of Waipātiki Rd near the entrance to the small township.

A 12-month trial was conducted last year to see whether a permanent station should be installed.

Hastings District Council monitored participation and illegal dumping during that trial and has since decided to give the project a green light.

The project involves pouring concrete next to the existing recycling container on Waipātiki Rd before moving the container onto its new foundation and operating the site year-round.

"The Waipātiki Beach community will have a permanent site fully operational within the next three months," council papers stated.

It is the eighth permanent recycling station or centre operating in the Hastings District alongside sites in Clive, Flaxmere, Waimarama, Tūtira, Poukawa, Pukehamoamoa and Maraekākaho.

People can recycle all the same materials as offered through kerbside recycling including glass bottles and jars, paper and cardboard, and plastics (types one, two and five) and cans.