Pensioner in court over lawnmower death

Uetaha Dahtanian Ransfield-Wanoa died on Tuesday in a tragic tractor-mower accident.

A pensioner has appeared in court charged in connection with an accident in which a little boy was killed in a lawnmowing accident in Hastings.

The 72-year-old man faces one charge of reckless driving causing death.

He was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in the Hastings District Court this morning and remanded at large without plea until early next month.

Uetaha Dahtanian Ransfield-Wanoa, 4, was killed in the accident at Kirkpatrick Park on October 8 when he was run over by a council tractor-mower.

The 4-year-old, described as cheeky and bubbly, had been looking forward to starting school at Kura Kaupapa o Heretaunga School in Hastings.

Both the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and Hastings District Council launched investigations into the incident.

