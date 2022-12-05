Pedestrian seriously injured and power pole hit in pair of crashes

A pedestrian was seriously injured after a crash in Hastings on Monday night. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian was seriously injured after a crash in Hastings on Monday night. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian was left seriously injured after being hit by a car in Hastings on Monday night.

A police spokesperson said police received reports of the incident on Heretaunga St West about 9.20pm.

The spokesperson said the pedestrian had sustained serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit was called to the scene.

Inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

Earlier in the evening, police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Napier Road about 5.35pm.

The police spokesperson said a car had hit a power pole.

The Hato Hone St John spokesperson said St John took one person in a serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

The Unison website reported an unplanned outage affecting 154 customers in the area around Napier Rd, Thompson Rd, Flanders Rd, Te Mata Mangateretere Rd and Lawn Rd from 5.35pm to 10.56pm on Monday evening.

