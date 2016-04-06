Paterson bankrupted again

Former GLW director Garth Paterson, already bankrupted in Australia, was also bankrupted in the High Court in Wellington yesterday.
Mr Paterson's latest bankruptcy was related to his personal guarantee of the mortgage for GLW's attempted subdivision of 24.3ha on the Tukituki River's Horseshoe Bend, near Havelock North.
There were two orders made by the High Court yesterday. The first was a summary judgment against him for $3.8 million relating to the mortgage debt, interest and costs. The second was for an order adjudicating him bankrupt for unpaid court costs relating to a previous court case.
When GLW first defaulted on its Horseshoe Bend mortgage Charlie's Juice Company co-founder Stefan Lepionka was worried he would lose a $463,000 deposit paid for four subdivision lots.
Last year he bought the mortgage off Westpac Bank and become Mortgagee in Possession of the property.