Passengers enjoy Hastings-Dannevirke train

Passengers board the train in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

For the first time in at least three decades, Glenbrook Vintage Railway ran a service between Napier/Hastings and Dannevirke last Tuesday.

The train left Napier at 10am, picked up Hastings passengers at 10.30am and arrived in Dannevirke by 1pm.

Glenbrook Vintage Railway general manager Tim Kerwin said the train ran on time and provided more than 280 locals with a "fantastic opportunity" to travel over the railway from Napier/Hastings to Dannevirke.

The passengers disembarked at Dannevirke where they were encouraged to visit local shops and cafes.

The train stopped in Napier and Hastings to take passengers to Dannevirke. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Our emphasis is 'support local, shop local'. We ourselves struggled really hard through Covid-19 like many others and we received overwhelming support from our loyal customers. So it is part of our mission now to really push hard to 'support local, shop local'."

The trip is part of their East 'n West Railtour which starts in Pukekohe and carries more than 150 passengers on a 12-day tour. Those passengers are currently enjoying Hawke's Bay and while they are away for three nights, they use the opportunity to re-purpose the train for small day trips for locals.

Kerwin said they don't currently have firm dates lined up for another trip, but the "amazing response" from locals has encouraged them to work on coming down again soon.