Pair accused over serious assault of Flaxmere boy deny charges

The pair accused of assaulting a four-year-old Flaxmere boy have pleaded not guilty in the Hastings District Court. Photo / NZME

Two people charged in relation to the serious assault of a 4-year-old boy in Flaxmere last year have pleaded not guilty RNZ reported.

A 32-year-old woman was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, neglect and nine counts of assaulting a child while a 27-year-old man was also charged with neglect, and with injuring with intent.

RNZ reported on Tuesday that not guilty pleas had been entered at the Hastings District Court.

Interim name suppression was also continued.

The charges related to an incident at a Flaxmere rental property, where a young boy was found critically injured on January, 29, last year.

Police say he has made a significant recovery, but has suffered permanent brain damage.

The pair will reappear in court in October.