Ben Luders (pictured in June) was one of the members of the committee behind the development of the dog park. Photo / Leanne Warr

Ben Luders (pictured in June) was one of the members of the committee behind the development of the dog park. Photo / Leanne Warr

It’s been nearly six years since a small committee got together to create a dog park in Pahīatua.

Now that project is close to fruition with the committee planning the second stage.

The idea for the park came about when Constable Ben Luders and others saw a need for it, wanting a place where dog owners could let their pets run off-leash, feeling there wasn’t anywhere in Pahīatua that seemed suitable.

But after doing some research on Rotary Park, Ben felt it fit the bill.

The committee, with the backing of Explore Pahīatua, set to work to develop plans and in June last year were able to make a start on stage one of the project.

Ben says the first stage of the dog park was to enclose it with fencing and thanks to Turtons Farm Supplies and Farm Source, as well as contractor David Swansson from Bang It Fencing, that is complete.

Some dog owners are already using the park, but Ben emphasises that it’s still up to the owners to ensure they have control of their pets at all times.

He says the feedback on the dog park has been largely positive.

However, there’s still more work needed to be done with plans to put in a walk track around the perimeter of the park and build agility furniture which will help with exercising the dogs and providing some stimulation.

A water fountain and rubbish bins are also included in those plans.

Ben says they still need to get some funding for the second stage, but there are offers of help, such as getting lime chip for the track.

He’s also done some designs for the agility furniture and once they get the materials required, it’s just a matter of asking local groups to help build it.

The committee is also hoping to get some help from Horizons Regional Council to supply native plants to be placed around the park.

Those who can offer assistance with this stage can get in touch through Explore Pahīatua.



