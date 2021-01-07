Pahiatua's Christmas window competition winner

Winner of the Elsa dress, Amaia Brown.

By Brenda Cuff

MCI & Associates won the 2020 Pahiatua Christmas Construction theme Window Competition. This was run by Pahiatua Chambers and Pahiatua on Track. Staff had been adding food donations to a box in reception and this was donated to the Trust Tararua.

We removed all of the construction signs before the children's meeting with Anna and Elsa as it confused people. They thought we had broken windows. The Anna Frozen character was one of our staff Ana Braddick, and the Elsa Frozen character was our receptionist Roseanne Cormack's daughter Katie Cormack.

We had approximately 50 children turn up to meet Anna and Elsa. We gave away lollies and frozen themed party trinkets, as well as taking lots of photos.

Sharpe Marketing challenged Neil Ivamy (one of our directors) on our Facebook page, to wear a Frozen dress for charity.

This has raised $450 for Pahiatua Food Bank (Helping Hands). We also gave away an Elsa dress, asking for people's names and phone number when they visited us. The winner was Amaia Brown.

This was such a success we are very excited to do something Christmas themed, to involve the community, again each year.

We challenge other businesses to do the same.