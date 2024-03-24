Vina Holland was the first matron of Waireka Lifecare home in Pahīatua when it opened in 1982. She is now a resident there but still looks after other residents.

Vina Holland might be in her 90s now, but she still looks after residents at Waireka Care Home as if they were her patients.

Now a resident herself, when the Bush Telegraph went to talk to her about her life, she couldn’t help but notice one resident who was having a bit of trouble.

So she helps them out without question.

It’s something she’s clearly been used to doing since working as a matron. When Waireka Care Home was first opened in 1982, she signed on to work as the home’s first matron.

Born in Woodville, Vina says she was named after a friend of her mother’s.

She went to Woodville School and recalls having to cycle there.

She also recalls the early years of World War II, although she doesn’t talk much about her life back then.

She was in her late 30s when her marriage broke up and she decided to start a career in nursing.

She had to do some of her training in Palmerston North, travelling over from Pahīatua at least once a week.

Vina Holland was the first matron of Waireka Life Care. She is pictured with Edith Hughes.

In the 1970s, discussions began about building a retirement home in Pahīatua and a committee was formed.

At the time, there were 23 people in the Bush district who were residents at other homes and a waiting list of 400.

A public meeting was held in July 1975 to gauge interest in establishing a retirement home and more than 100 people attended.

In 1976 in an article in the Bush Telegraph it was announced that an offer had been accepted to buy the home of Mr and Mrs Hughes at 184 Main St.

The site was known as Waireka, meaning sweet waters, and referred to the Bush streams which flowed through the property.

The Government subsidised the project, but the community had to find the rest of the money, with a total cost of $944,000.

Waireka Lifecare in Pahiatua opened in 1982.

Construction began in June 1981 and it was unofficially opened on August 23, 1982, with the official opening held in December by former Prime Minister Sir Keith Holyoake.

Vina’s service to the home would later be recognised with a wing being named after her.

Vina recalls working almost “day and night”, being there for the residents when they needed someone, even if it was just to sit with them and calm them.

She worked there for 10 years but once she left, Vina still maintained a connection to the home, visiting the residents and doing shopping for them. She began living at the home a few years ago.



