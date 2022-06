A truck has blocked the road near the Meeanee Rd on-Ramp after rolling on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

A truck has blocked the road near the Meeanee Rd on-Ramp after rolling on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

A truck has blocked the road after rolling near the Meeanee Rd on-Ramp on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of the incident about 2.15pm.

She said the road had been blocked.

MORE TO COME