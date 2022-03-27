Overnight peaks forecast for slowing rainfall as Hawke's Bay gradually recovers

Grey skies hang over Hawke's Bay, but the weather is likely to be much calmer than what was seen last week. Photo / Warren Buckland

Metservice predicts some higher rainfall is coming overnight Monday and Tuesday morning to the northern parts of Hawke's Bay.

Peak rates during the day are expected to be five to ten millimetres per hour, but they could increase to 10 to 15 millimetres per hours for some time during that nighttime period.

A heavy rain watch remains in place for the Wairoa district and Gisborne until 6pm Tuesday.

Waka Kotahi currently has work in progress for flood damage repairs along State Highways 2, 5 and 38 and estimates travel time would be impacted by five to 10 minutes in most cases.

The Central Hawke's Bay District council announced in a Facebook update that a boil water notice was still in place for Waipukurau.

The potable water tanker in Russell Park next to the Scout Hall in Waipukurau is still available from 7am to 8pm.

The post said Herrick St Ongaonga (Taylors Slab) and Hiranui Rd also remain closed.