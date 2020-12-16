Origin Studio's 2020 production enchants and amazes

Motunui appears friendly to Moana and Maui.

Just the antidote we needed to take us from the stresses of the present-day world – Origin Studio's 2020 Production in the Dannevirke Town Hall wafted us into the world of make-believe.

Firstly the show traced the Legend of Maui, then taking us down memory lane as it displayed the styles of dance over the last century and finally illustrating in dance the story of the Greatest Showman.

With superb costuming, choreography, sound and lighting the programme highlighted the diverse range of skills taught by the studio over recent years and the absolute precision of the dancers whether it be ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary or hip-hop left the audience in awe.

Maui escapes with the hook.

The Legend of Maui featured Max Te Huki as Maui and Nikki Walker as Moana playing very powerful roles with dozens of dancers portraying turtles, stingrays, voyagers, stars, sea monsters, sea horses and flowers as they saved Motonui from being destroyed forever. It was a great journey loved by all.

Hip-hop and jazz dancers also took the audience on a journey as level 7 hip-hop started with dance from the 1920s followed by other groups taking us chronologically through rock 'n roll, the twist and all the dance styles until the present hip-hop era.

And then another journey was portrayed as PT Barnum fought to save his circus using music from The Greatest Showman. Once again Max Te Huki took the lead role as PT Barnum both dancing and singing the role, showing his great versatility and talent.

He was supported by a wonderful cast including Tansy Ferguson, Erin Milham, Reuben and Benson Te Huki, Jasmine and Infinity Maniopoto-Henry and many others who transformed the stage into a circus ring.

Director Amy Macdonald-Te Huki has put on a stunning show. The pictures do not do it justice. You needed to be there to see one of the best dance productions to grace the Dannevirke Town Hall Stage in many a year.