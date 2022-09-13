Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Opinion Wyn Drabble: In search of straight speaking

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
The new Plain Language Bill currently before parliament . Photo / NZME

The new Plain Language Bill currently before parliament . Photo / NZME

There is a glimmer of hope for lovers of language; the new Plain Language Bill before parliament just might help bureaucrats to eliminate verbal fluff and talk like proper people.

The bill claims that comprehensible

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.