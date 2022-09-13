Mission Concert: Organisers say they secured 'global phenomenon' for 2023

Crowds rush for a prime seat to Elton John at his 2020 Mission concert. Photo / Paul Taylor

Let the Mission Estate Concert speculation begin.

Promoters of the Hawke's Bay summer concert institution say they've secured an artist who is a "global phenomenon" for the summer of 2022/23 - but they won't say who it is, yet.

The event has been making a name for Napier - or more accurately Taradale - since the night Dame Kiri Janette Te Kanawa graced its inaugural stage in 1993.

Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Cliff Richard, Phil Collins, Sting, Elton John and Eric Clapton have all entertained the crowds since.

Many "Missioners" travel to the concert annually, on mainly sunny afternoons and warm nights for six to eight hours each time, but Covid quashed it over the past two years - devastating Rod Stewart fans.

The concert has been a bit of a mission before.

In 2009, thousands sat through hours of rain before being told about 6.30pm that Lionel Ritchie's concert had to be cancelled because of the weather.

And in 2018, Neil Diamond's diagnosis with Parkinson's meant his 2018 tour and Napier visit was cancelled.

Mission Concert publicity manager Sandra Roberts said a traditional dinner at the Mission Estate Winery Restaurant would be held on Tuesday, September 20 to announce the headline artist.

Those who attend remain under strict instructions not to tell anyone who it is until the following morning when it is announced to the world.

Roberts said the Mission Concert had a proud history of presenting the world's biggest and best entertainers.

"You can be sure the artist headlining the concert in the event's 30th year, will be a global phenomenon."